How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers game tonight in Week 8 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 8 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium for a Sunday Night Football primetime matchup. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (4-2) hosts Green Bay (4-1-1) tonight as the Steelers look to bounce back from last week's road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Packers have won two straight games, beating Cincinnati and Arizona.

The Steelers had won three straight games before their loss to the Bengals, Pittsburgh's seventh straight Thursday night road loss to an AFC North opponent.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face his former team for the first time since leaving Green Bay, where he spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career, winning one Super Bowl title and four MVP awards.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates as he leaves the field following a victory over the Chicago Bears. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune

Rodgers spoke earlier this week about facing Green Bay for the first time, saying he doesn't view it as a revenge game.

"I don't have any animosity toward the organization," he said. "Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization, and this is not a revenge game for me. I'm just excited to see some of those guys and be on 'Sunday Night Football' again."

So far this season, Rodgers has thrown for 1,270 yards with 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions through six games with the Steelers.

Quarterback Jordan Love has had a productive season for the Packers with 1,438 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions on the year.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 19: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during the third quarter of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 27-23. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

In their last six road games vs. the Steelers, the Packers have lost all six contests with their last win in Pittsburgh coming in 1970.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 3-0 against the Packers at home.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Packers game?

You can stream tonight's Sunday Night Football game between the Steelers and Packers with the Peacock app.

Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers host Jordan Love and Green Bay Packers in Week 8 Edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC, @peacock, and Universo



Details:https://t.co/GDoNW9BBzX — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) October 22, 2025

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call for play-by-play and color commentary, with sideline reporting done by Melissa Stark.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Packers game on cable?

The Steelers and Packers primetime Sunday Night Football matchup will air nationally on NBC.

In the Pittsburgh market, the Steelers-Bengals game will be broadcast on WPXI-TV.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Injury report for the Steelers vs. Packers game

Steelers quarterback Will Howard returned to practice this week for the first time since training camp. He was sidelined with a broken thumb.

Howard said he's 100% now and really appreciates the guidance he's gotten from Aaron Rodgers.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 11: Will Howard #18 and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 11, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Center Zack Frazier missed practice on Thursday but practiced in a limited capacity on Friday with a calf injury. After practice on Thursday, Frazier said he thinks he will be good to go for the game. If he's unable to play, Ryan McCollum will get the start at center.

Calvin Austin III was a full participant in practice all week and carries no injury designation for Sunday. He missed the last two games after suffering a shoulder injury during the Steelers' game against the Vikings in Ireland last month.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson could make his first appearance of the season after suffering a torn ACL during the team's regular final game of the season against the Bears last year. Watson is questionable after logging three limited practices this week.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the bench during overtime against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. Sam Hodde / Getty Images

Other Packers players questionable for Sunday included defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, kicker Brandon McManus and wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Packers game?

The Steelers enter the Week 8 matchup against Green Bay as 3-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

What is the Steelers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 9: Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 2, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10: Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 9, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11: Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Steelers at Chicago Bears, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Packers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 9: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 2, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10: Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 11: Packers at New York Giants, Nov. 16, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Packers at Detroit Lions, Nov. 27, 1:00 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 14: Packers vs. Chicago Bears, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Packers at Denver Broncos, Dec. 14, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Packers at Chicago Bears, date and time to be determined

Week 17: Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

Week 18: Packers at Minnesota Vikings, date and time to be determined