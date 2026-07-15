How to watch today's explosive demolition of the Commercial Street Bridge on the Parkway East
PennDOT will be performing an explosive demolition of the Commercial Street Bridge on the Parkway East today. Here's how you can watch the blast.
The long-awaited demolition of the structure comes as PennDOT is replacing the Commercial Street Bridge amid a 25-day closure of the Parkway East between the Edgewood/Swissvale and Squirrel Hill exits.
You can watch a livestream of the explosion in the player above.
PennDOT said the blast is scheduled to take place between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. today with a more specific timeframe expected to be announced as details develop.
Once the existing bridge is demolished, PennDOT will slide the new bridge into place.
While the 25-day closure is in effect, traffic is being detoured using multiple routes and The Parkway East is expected to reopen in early August.