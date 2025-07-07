Pittsburgh meteorologist explains how to stay weather aware during extreme events like Texas flooding

At least 104 dead, dozens still missing in Texas flooding

At least 104 dead, dozens still missing in Texas flooding

At least 104 dead, dozens still missing in Texas flooding

Amid questions about emergency alerts after catastrophic flooding in Texas over the holiday weekend that has killed at least 100 people, experts are encouraging people to be prepared during severe weather.

The severe rainfall and flash flooding pounded central Texas in the early morning hours of July 4, surprising many people who said they did not receive emergency alerts on their phones or understand the severity of the warnings they received.

An analysis from CBS News found there were 22 warnings sent by the National Weather Service for Kerr County and the Kerrville area.

Staying aware of the weather is important even when you're sleeping, though a weather emergency in the middle of the night can make getting informed more complicated. KDKA First Meteorologist Ray Petelin has some tips on how to stay weather aware.

Don't turn off your phone at night

Cell phones should come with emergency alerts enabled. Don't turn your phone off at night when bad weather is expected.

There were claims last year in the Pittsburgh area that phones did not go off during tornado warnings. KDKA First Meteorologist Ray Petelin is not sure if that was a function of people turning them off or people not having location services enabled.

Get a weather radio

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios don't need cell service and rely on more consistent radio waves. They will scream at you in the event of dangerous weather.

Heed weather warnings

During severe weather, do not be complacent. Downplaying alerts can be dangerous and life-threatening.

Pay attention to alerts. They are issued for a reason.