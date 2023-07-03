How to get the most out of your vacation time away from work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's vacation season when many people disconnect and get away for a few days -- but incredibly, more than half of all Americans don't use all of their vacation time.

Some go years without lifting their nose from the grindstone.

KDKA's John Shumway looked into how to maximize your time off that you earn.

Your employer may see you as incredibly distracted, but Dr. Rueben Brock, a psychologist, counselor, and assistant professor at PennWest California, says that America's culture allows many to forget that it's not a good idea to be constantly working.

Dr. Brock says that all of the work comes at a cost.

"Our health, our mental, emotional health, our physical health, really do take a beating when we don't take a break," Dr. Brock said.

He also says we underestimate how productive rest is for the nourishment of the human body.

A New York study of 13,000 middle-aged men at risk for heart disease found that those who didn't vacation for give years were 30% more likely to have a heart attack than those who took a week off.

Dr. Brock says that not taking time off actually hurts the very work you're trying to accomplish.

"You're slowing down the pace of your work," Dr. Brock said. "You're missing things because you're not rested. You're not sharp. And so your work will actually suffer because you're not resting."

Many employers are now emphasizing more work/life balance, including pushing employees to take time off.

"A person that is well rested will be able to work more effectively, both physically and mentally," Dr. Brock said.

One important key is that when you do take time off, do it completely and fully disconnect.

"Don't even attempt to check the email, because the important thing that I want everyone to remember is the work will be there when you get back, right?" Dr. Brock said.

Dr. Brock acknowledges that some people feel they can't take time off for economic reasons or are self-employed, but says it's important to find a way to disconnect.

While some may be worried about the possibility of their job realizing they can get by without them, Dr. Brock says that if that's a real threat, there are already problems in the workplace that have nothing to do with taking your vacation time.