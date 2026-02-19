How to enjoy a Lenten fish fry while maintaining a heart-healthy diet

Eating at a Lenten fish fry can be complicated for people who have heart and other medical issues when knowing what is good for you conflicts with what what you want.

In this case, there are alternative options that don't have to include total abstinence from eating at a local fish fry.

Lenten fish fries are inviting for many reasons.

They represent community, they only come around one time per year, and oh, there's the fish.

"Ordinarily, we would say fish is really healthy," said Dr. Andrew Oehler, a cardiologist with the Allegheny Health Network. "It's in many of our dietary guidelines, particularly the fatty fish, that you should try and eat a healthy portion of fish during the week."

But in this case, the fish is often deep fried.

Lenten fish fries are inviting for many reasons but can be a quandary for people with heart and other health issues. KDKA

"People who tend to eat more fried food tend to have more heart attacks and strokes," Dr. Oehler said.

Dr. Oehler said that doesn't mean you have to avoid your favorite fish fry.

"Many fish fries have options for baked or grilled options, which would be better cardiovascularly," Dr. Oehler said. "So seek those out."

Dr. Oehler said when it comes to condiments and sides, you should avoid the tartar sauce and the French fries and remember, it's just a few Fridays for a few weeks.

"It's not the majority of the food that you're eating, so keep it an exception in your diet," Dr. Oehler said.

One other thing to remember is to balance out what you might eat at a fish fry with healthy eating the rest of the week. It's all about balance.