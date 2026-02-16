Fish fry guide for the 2026 Lenten season in the Pittsburgh area

The Lenten season is here. If that means you are forgoing meat on Fridays in favor of a fish lunch or dinner, you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2026 edition for the Pittsburgh area is back!

If you're looking a fish fry this Lenten season, you can plan ahead by using our guide and listings to find one near you.

All throughout Lent, the KDKA Fish Fry Guide can help you find a church, fire department, or restaurant, including over 50 Eat'n Park locations throughout the region where you can get a fish sandwich and popular sides like macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, french fries, and more.

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh fish fry locations

For more information on the Lenten season at Diocese of Pittsburgh churches and parishes, visit their website here.

"Enjoy a parish fish fry for food and fellowship," the diocese said in its online guide.

Parish fish fries within the Pittsburgh diocese are sorted by area and have detailed information including hours, addresses, phone numbers and more.

Interactive fish fry finder

If you're looking for a fish fry in your area, you can check out an interactive Fish Fry map, which was built by local volunteer coders.

An interactive map that was put together by local volunteer coders shows locations of fish fries within the Pittsburgh area. Code for Pittsburgh

The interactive map shows numerous fish fry locations throughout the Pittsburgh region, including information such as menus, hours of operation, and more.

Popular fish fry locations in the Pittsburgh area

Last year, Pittsburgh Today Live and Talk Pittsburgh teamed up to find the best fish fry in the Pittsburgh area.

The Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church and the American Serbian Club on Pittsburgh's South Side was crowned the winner of the best fish fry in 2025.

Other popular fish fry locations that were included in the competition were:

St. Ferdinand Church, Cranberry Township

St. Albert the Great Church, Baldwin

Ford Cliff Volunteer Fire Company

Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company

St. Malachy Church, Coraopolis

Community Kitchen, Pittsburgh

St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford

Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, McKeesport

Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department, Plum

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead

St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Monroeville

St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Munhall

Skyview Volunteer Fire Department, West Mifflin

The Pike Bar & Grille, Turtle Creek

Why are fish fries popular in Pittsburgh?



Western Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic community is vast and tightknit. Each year, during the Lenten season, that community – plus, other Christian faithful and supporters – come together for the fish fry.

Giving up meat and eating fish on Fridays during Lent is a tradition for those of the Roman Catholic faith. Fasting and abstaining from certain foods has been a part of Christianity from its very beginnings, according to the U.S. Catholic. Forgoing meat on the Fridays of Lent is significant for many different reasons. It is much like the other Lenten tradition of giving up something of indulgence during the same time period leading up to Easter.

Fish fries are, of course, very important yearly fundraisers for churches, VFWs, fire halls and more. But the fish fry also means community building, catching up with old friends and honoring long-held traditions based in belief and religious tradition ahead of the Easter holiday.

The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese is more than 600,000 strong. It stretches across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.

In Westmoreland County, the Greensburg Catholic Diocese has about 135,000 parishioners and covers other communities, like Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.

Plus, there are other organizations – fire departments, VFWs, elk clubs, charities and more – that host Lenten fish fries.

Fish fries are about the fellowship, faith, friendship and, of course, the food. Below, you can use our listings to find a fish fry near you. Or, if you want to try something different, find a new one a little out of the way and venture there. It's a great way to spend a Friday during the Lenten season.

Submit your fish fry to us

KDKA.com is compiling a list of churches, volunteer fire departments, and other organizations for the 2026 KDKA Fish Fry Guide.

You can submit your group's fish fry information by filling out an online form here.

