Fish fry guide for the 2026 Lenten season in the Pittsburgh area
The Lenten season is here. If that means you are forgoing meat on Fridays in favor of a fish lunch or dinner, you're in luck! The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2026 edition for the Pittsburgh area is back!
The KDKA Fish Fry Guide brought to you by Eat'n Park
If you're looking a fish fry this Lenten season, you can plan ahead by using our guide and listings to find one near you.
All throughout Lent, the KDKA Fish Fry Guide can help you find a church, fire department, or restaurant, including over 50 Eat'n Park locations throughout the region where you can get a fish sandwich and popular sides like macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, french fries, and more.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh fish fry locations
For more information on the Lenten season at Diocese of Pittsburgh churches and parishes, visit their website here.
"Enjoy a parish fish fry for food and fellowship," the diocese said in its online guide.
Parish fish fries within the Pittsburgh diocese are sorted by area and have detailed information including hours, addresses, phone numbers and more.
Interactive fish fry finder
If you're looking for a fish fry in your area, you can check out an interactive Fish Fry map, which was built by local volunteer coders.
The interactive map shows numerous fish fry locations throughout the Pittsburgh region, including information such as menus, hours of operation, and more.
Popular fish fry locations in the Pittsburgh area
Last year, Pittsburgh Today Live and Talk Pittsburgh teamed up to find the best fish fry in the Pittsburgh area.
The Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church and the American Serbian Club on Pittsburgh's South Side was crowned the winner of the best fish fry in 2025.
Other popular fish fry locations that were included in the competition were:
- St. Ferdinand Church, Cranberry Township
- St. Albert the Great Church, Baldwin
- Ford Cliff Volunteer Fire Company
- Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company
- St. Malachy Church, Coraopolis
- Community Kitchen, Pittsburgh
- St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford
- Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington
- St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, McKeesport
- Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department, Plum
- St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead
- St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, Monroeville
- St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Munhall
- Skyview Volunteer Fire Department, West Mifflin
- The Pike Bar & Grille, Turtle Creek
Why are fish fries popular in Pittsburgh?
Western Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic community is vast and tightknit. Each year, during the Lenten season, that community – plus, other Christian faithful and supporters – come together for the fish fry.
Giving up meat and eating fish on Fridays during Lent is a tradition for those of the Roman Catholic faith. Fasting and abstaining from certain foods has been a part of Christianity from its very beginnings, according to the U.S. Catholic. Forgoing meat on the Fridays of Lent is significant for many different reasons. It is much like the other Lenten tradition of giving up something of indulgence during the same time period leading up to Easter.
Fish fries are, of course, very important yearly fundraisers for churches, VFWs, fire halls and more. But the fish fry also means community building, catching up with old friends and honoring long-held traditions based in belief and religious tradition ahead of the Easter holiday.
The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese is more than 600,000 strong. It stretches across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.
In Westmoreland County, the Greensburg Catholic Diocese has about 135,000 parishioners and covers other communities, like Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.
Plus, there are other organizations – fire departments, VFWs, elk clubs, charities and more – that host Lenten fish fries.
Fish fries are about the fellowship, faith, friendship and, of course, the food. Below, you can use our listings to find a fish fry near you. Or, if you want to try something different, find a new one a little out of the way and venture there. It's a great way to spend a Friday during the Lenten season.
Submit your fish fry to us
KDKA.com is compiling a list of churches, volunteer fire departments, and other organizations for the 2026 KDKA Fish Fry Guide.
You can submit your group's fish fry information by filling out an online form here.
Eat'n Park locations throughout the Pittsburgh area
If you're looking for fish this Lenten season, Eat'n Park has restaurants all throughout western Pennsylvania with menu items like the Whale of a Cod dinner, baked cod, Nantucket cod, and breaded shrimp.
Here's a list of Eat'n Park's more than 50 locations in the Pittsburgh area in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia:
- Eat'n Park Altoona -- 137 Bowling Lane, Altoona, PA 16601
- Eat'n Park Avalon -- 1002 Ohio River Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15202
- Eat'n Park Banksville -- 1250 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Eat'n Park Belle Vernon -- 1675 Broad Avenue, Rostraver Township, PA 15012
- Eat'n Park Butler -- 214 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001
- Eat'n Park Butler (Clearview Mall) -- 114 Clearview Circle, Butler, PA 16001
- Eat'n Park Canonsburg (Peters) -- 3380 Washington Road, Suite 1, McMurray, PA 15317
- Eat'n Park Center -- 120 Wagner Road, Monaca, PA 15061
- Eat'n Park Chippewa -- 500 Chippewa Towne Centre, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
- Eat'n Park Clarion -- 35 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214
- Eat'n Park Collier -- 1197 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017
- Eat'n Park Dormont -- 2874 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Eat'n Park Dubois -- 1355 Beeline Highway, Dubois, PA 15801
- Eat'n Park Erie -- 7355 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509
- Eat'n Park Franklin -- 553 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA 16323
- Eat'n Park Franklin Park -- 2650 Brandt School Road, Wexford, PA 15090
- Eat'n Park Greensburg -- 5277 Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601
- Eat'n Park Grove City -- 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Grove City, PA 16127
- Eat'n Park Hampton -- 5143 Route 8, Gibsonia, PA 15044
- Eat'n Park Hermitage -- 2270 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148
- Eat'n Park Indiana -- 2675 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701
- Eat'n Park Johnstown -- 1461 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904
- Eat'n Park Latrobe -- 1026 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, PA 15650
- Eat'n Park Library Road -- 5220 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Eat'n Park Marshall (Cranberry) -- 19085 Perry Highway, Mars, PA 16046
- Eat'n Park McKeesport -- 805 Lysle Boulevard, McKeesport, PA 15132
- Eat'n Park McKnight (Northbound) -- 7370 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
- Eat'n Park Monongahela -- 1250 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063
- Eat'n Park Monroeville -- 3987 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
- Eat'n Park Moon -- 9516 University Boulevard, Moon Township, PA 15108
- Eat'n Park Murrysville -- 4584 William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668
- Eat'n Park Natrona Heights -- 1626 Broadview Boulevard, Natrona Heights, PA 15065
- Eat'n Park New Kensington -- 380 Freeport Street, New Kensington, PA 15068
- Eat'n Park New Stanton -- 111 West Byers Avenue, New Stanton, PA, 15672
- Eat'n Park North Huntingdon -- 8891 Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642
- Eat'n Park North Versailles -- 299 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles, PA 15137
- Eat'n Park Penn Hills -- 11746 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
- Eat'n Park Pittsburgh Mills -- 3005 Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard, Tarentum, PA 15084
- Eat'n Park Robinson -- 100 Park Manor Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- Eat'n Park Sewickley -- 201 Ohio River Boulevard, Sewickley, PA 15143
- Eat'n Park Shaler -- 930 Butler Street, Etna, PA 15223
- Eat'n Park Somerset -- 926 North Center Avenue, Somerset, PA 15501
- Eat'n Park South Hills -- 301 South Hills Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15241
- Eat'n Park Washington -- 320 Oak Spring Road, Washington, PA 15301
- Eat'n Park Waterfront (Homestead) -- 245 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead, PA 15120
- Eat'n Park Waterworks (Fox Chapel) -- 849 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
- Eat'n Park Westmont -- 1900 Minno Drive, Johnstown, PA 15905
- Eat'n Park Whitehall -- 5100 Clairton Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
- Eat'n Park Uniontown -- 519 West Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401
- Eat'n Park Austintown -- 5451 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515
- Eat'n Park St. Clairsville - 50620 Valley Center Boulevard, St. Clairsville, OH 43950
- Eat'n Park Steubenville - 100 Mall Drive, Steubenville, OH 43952
- Eat'n Park Warren - 2057 WalMart Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483
- Eat'n Park Morgantown -- 353 Patteson Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505
- Eat'n Park Weirton -- 226 Three Springs Drive, Weirton WV 26062