House fire displaces family in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood

A devastating fire on Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood has left one family homeless and neighbors scrambling to help.

"I was in my room when it happened. I was upstairs cleaning my fish tank when all I heard was, 'Everybody, get out of the house! Everybody, get out of the house!" resident Tyler Johnson said.

It all started around 10 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters rushed to the home along Muldowney Avenue.

The blaze spread throughout the house for over an hour, requiring more crews to respond to extinguish this fire.

Luckily, the family that had been living there made it out safely. But even as the smoke and flames cleared, it was apparent that the fire had taken everything.

KDKA spoke with the family's grandmother, who came over when she heard the news.

"They called me and told me that the fire was in the baby's room, and it spread like a pack of matches," said Mochelle Broadnax Salisbury. "My daughter's been in the hospital since before December; she collapsed real[ly] bad, and she's in a rehabilitation hospital right now trying to walk and get herself back together. And I just want to thank the neighborhood because they are all pulling together, helping her."

Several neighbors KDKA spoke with said they were already starting to collect donations and they are going to do everything they can to help this now-displaced family.

"Neighbors helping neighbors right now. And I know somebody said something about talking to the church right here to get something put together [so] that we can donate furniture, clothes, and even toys for the little ones, so they have something. Because they have the clothes on their backs, that's it," neighbor Jessica Hultz added.

The cause of this fire is still unknown, and KDKA is working to bring you more information on this story both on air and online.