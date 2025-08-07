Fire at Horne's Auto Service in Washington County leaves behind massive damage

Early on Thursday morning, fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at Horne's Auto Service in Cecil Township.

Once firefighters got to the scene, most of the garage had been consumed by flames, and the flames spread to the residence that is attached to the garage.

Smoke lingering after firefighters battled the flames early on Thursday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The owner of the garage, his wife, and one other person were inside when the fire broke out, but they were ultimately able to escape successfully and safely.

Firefighters on the scene said that the flames were burning so hot that they melted the siding on nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

