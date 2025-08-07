Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire at Horne's Auto Service in Washington County leaves behind massive damage

By Ross Guidotti,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Occupants of auto body shop escape safely after fire
Occupants of auto body shop escape safely after fire 00:42

Early on Thursday morning, fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at Horne's Auto Service in Cecil Township. 

Once firefighters got to the scene, most of the garage had been consumed by flames, and the flames spread to the residence that is attached to the garage. 

hornesautofire.png
Smoke lingering after firefighters battled the flames early on Thursday morning.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The owner of the garage, his wife, and one other person were inside when the fire broke out, but they were ultimately able to escape successfully and safely. 

Firefighters on the scene said that the flames were burning so hot that they melted the siding on nearby buildings. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

We will have more on this story on KDKA-TV News at 4, 5 & 6, as well as here on KDKA.com. 

Ross Guidotti

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue