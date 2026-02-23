Horizon Market in Tarentum broken into by juveniles, police say

The Horizon Market, which opened last year to provide Tarentum with a better source of groceries, was broken into late on Friday night by two juveniles.

The two masked individuals smashed through the front door with a stone and then knocked over the store's counter to steal CBD and vape products.

The store reopened on Sunday with a boarded-up door, but not before store owner Cameron Yockey offered a $500 reward for any information on the two individuals. That reward got social media buzzing, and now, thanks to tips, Yockey says they know who these two teenagers are.

"They have not been captured at this time," Yockey said. "At least some of the items have been seized by the police. And as of right now, the juveniles are still on the run."

Tarentum police declined to comment on this ongoing investigation, but Yockey says he expects the suspects will be found in short order.

The Horizon Market opened last August, intending to bring a small neighborhood grocery store to the Tarentum community. A second location opened in New Kensington in December, and a third is planned for Natrona sometime later this year.

Yockey says that while they are a bit beaten up from this experience, this robbery will not deter them from their mission of being a dependable community grocer.

"There is a zero tolerance in our community for any sort of crimes committed," Yockey said. "And we are 100% committed to having arrests made and consequences for anyone who tries to steal things or break into places or things along those lines in our community."