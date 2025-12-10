Horizon Market officially opens in New Kensington

The new Horizon Market in New Kensington opened its doors at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. This new market is filling a void in the community and helping to eradicate a food desert.

It was all hands on deck for final shelf building, store stalking, and sign hanging.

Co-owner Cameron Yockey said this is their second market, with their first already open in Tarentum and another opening in Natrona, hopefully in 2026.

Yockey says he is very excited to bring this new, walkable neighborhood market to the New Kensington community.

"Our hope for people coming is in, is honestly just that they can get to somewhere without having to (drive)," Yockey said. "if they don't have a car, they don't have to take an Uber, they don't have to find another means of transportation, to be able to get accessibility to fruits and vegetables, ground meat, chicken breast and your standard shelf items."

Horizon Market not only looks to bring fresh food to the neighborhood, but they are also looking to create around 12 jobs in the community, both full-time and part-time.

Yockey says they hope their small store has a big economic impact and they become yet another great feather in the cap of New Kensington's revitalization.

"We look forward to welcoming all of the residents of New Kensington, and we hope that we can be another option for them for their grocery shopping needs," Yockey said.

Horizon Market is located at 912 Seventh Street in New Kensington, next to the BP gas station. They are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.