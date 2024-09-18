Watch CBS News
Hook Fish and Chicken in North Versailles ordered closed by health department

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Hook Fish & Chicken restaurant in North Versailles has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. 

The health department recently posted on its Food Safety page that the restaurant located along Loews Drive was ordered closed due to a recent inspection. 

kdka-hook-fish-and-chicken-north-versailles.png
Hook Fish & Chicken in North Versailles has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The inspection report revealed at least a dozen violations related to food safety.

Inspectors said that food such as tilapia, par-cooked chicken wings, cod, shrimp, and catfish were all above safe temperatures.

Freezers and refrigerators were either not working as well as they should be or weren't working at all, according to inspectors.

Several other issues were mentioned in the inspection report, like employee hygiene, improper cleaning and sanitation, and plumbing issues, among other things. 

When the closure order is lifted, the health department will update its Food Safety page. 

