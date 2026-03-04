Watch CBS News
Homicide charges filed in death of man whose body was found behind former Carrick Shop 'n Save

Mike Darnay
Homicide charges have been filed in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind the former Shop 'n Save store in Carrick earlier this week.

According to court paperwork, Steven Thomas, has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of corpse, and tampering with evidence after a man's body was found underneath a trailer behind the store along Amanda Street in the city's Carrick neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Police said in a criminal complaint that investigators determined the man died of blunt force trauma to the head. The man has yet to be identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Homicide charges have been filed in connection with a man's body being found behind the former Shop n' Save store in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety

According to the criminal complaint, investigators went to the man's house and spoke with his wife along with Thomas, who said he was the victim's brother-in-law. 

While being interviewed by police, Thomas admitted to investigators that he and his brother-in-law got into an argument and he pushed his brother-in-law backwards, causing him to hit a wall and and his head.

Thomas told police that his brother-in-law didn't appear to be alive or breathing and that he became scared about what happened, so he put his brother-in-law's body into a duffel bag and dumped the bag underneath the trailer behind the store.

Thomas, who is listed in court records as being from Statesboro, Georgia, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing later this month. 

