Police searching for driver of a U-Haul truck after hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Homewood South

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a hit-and-run in Homewood South and at least one person was hurt as a result of the incident.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has confirmed to KDKA-TV that they were called to the scene around 2:30 at the intersection of Hamilton and Brushton Avenues.

Once they arrived they found a woman had been hit and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash including an SUV that remained on scene and was clipped. The passenger of the SUV was shaken up but not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle, a U-Haul truck fled from the scene.

"The U-Haul driver may have run a red light which began a verbal altercation between the two drivers," said Eliza Durham, Pittsburgh Public Safety Media Coordinator. "When the driver, the truck driver, was taking off, he injured the woman in the process of speeding off."

Right now, Pittsburgh Police's Collision Investigation Unit is on the scene investigating the crash.

Police have said they did locate the U-Haul in Wilkinsburg but the driver has not been found.