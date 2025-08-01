Man shot in the back in Homewood

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Police said officers were called to the area of North Murtland Street just before 2:15 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a shooting that took place.

When first responders arrived at the scene they found a man in his 30s outside of the home and had been shot in the back, police said, later clarifying that the shooting happened inside the home.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back along North Murtland Street in the city's Homewood neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police said man who was shot was taken to the hospital and last listed in stable condition.

Officers then searched the home to make sure there were no victims.

A suspect in the shooting has been described by police as a man in his late 30s and police say he left the home before police arrived at the scene.

Police say the shooting investigation is ongoing.