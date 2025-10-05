Community leaders set to celebrate progress made in revitalization of Homewood Park

Today, city leaders will gather together to celebrate a big step in the effort to revitalize a community space in Homewood.

Homewood Park is undergoing a big transformation, and city officials say that the project will completely reimagine the space for the community. The work has already begun, and a big part of it is finished.

The community celebration on Saturday morning will mark the completion of the new football field, a key milestone. Along with the new football field, there will be a new field house, concession area, and public restroom.

There will also be a relocated pool and pool house to serve families in the neighborhood better.

Also part of the revitalized space will be new playgrounds, green spaces, stormwater management systems, retaining walls, and a revamped parking lot. The pedestrian bridge to Westinghouse Park will be renovated, as well.

Finally, a new amphitheater will be built, creating a connection to the Afro-American Music Institute.

Overall, leaders say the goal is to create a safe, accessible, and vibrant community hub that will benefit Homewood residents for years to come.

Today's celebration is set for 9 a.m., and it will mark the halfway point of the project.