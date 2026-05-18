Two women injured after fight turns into shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning fight and shooting in Homewood that sent two people to the hospital.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, around 2:15 a.m., police were called to the 7000 block of Idlewild Street for a reported shooting after getting a ShotSpotter alert totaling 25 rounds.

Pittsburgh police investigate a shooting at the intersection of N. Lang Avenue and Forest Way. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Once police arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from a graze wound to her leg. She was found at the intersection of N. Lang Avenue and Forest Way.

An early investigation found that a fight had broken out prior to the shots being fired. Officers also observed that multiple parked vehicles had been hit by gunfire and damaged.

The woman who had a graze wound was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment. Another woman was also taken to the hospital to be treated for a dislocated knee.

Meanwhile, police said they are still searching for the suspect and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.