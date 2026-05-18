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Two women injured after fight turns into shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning fight and shooting in Homewood that sent two people to the hospital. 

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, around 2:15 a.m., police were called to the 7000 block of Idlewild Street for a reported shooting after getting a ShotSpotter alert totaling 25 rounds.

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Pittsburgh police investigate a shooting at the intersection of N. Lang Avenue and Forest Way. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Once police arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from a graze wound to her leg. She was found at the intersection of N. Lang Avenue and Forest Way.

An early investigation found that a fight had broken out prior to the shots being fired. Officers also observed that multiple parked vehicles had been hit by gunfire and damaged. 

The woman who had a graze wound was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment. Another woman was also taken to the hospital to be treated for a dislocated knee. 

Meanwhile, police said they are still searching for the suspect and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area. 

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