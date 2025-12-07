Man hospitalized following home invasion in Swissvale, police say

One man has been hospitalized following an armed home invasion in Swissvale, Allegheny County police said on Sunday.

County 911 dispatchers received a report just before 6 p.m. of a break-in in the 2500 block of Delaware Avenue, police said. First responders found an adult man with head lacerations. He was taken by EMS personnel to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Preliminary information indicates that multiple armed individuals entered the home and pistol-whipped the victim, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.