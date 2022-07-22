Watch CBS News
Home hit with gunfire on Mount Washington

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a home in Mount Washington was reportedly shot up. 

Photos show bullet holes lodged inside the home located on Olympia Street. 

The shots rang out just after 2 a.m. 

mt-wash-shots-fired.jpg
Bullethole in a window. KDKA

A family was sleeping inside the home when the shots were reportedly fired. 

No one was hurt. 

A suspect has not been named and we have reached out to police for more details. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 4:48 AM

