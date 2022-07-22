Home hit with gunfire on Mount Washington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a home in Mount Washington was reportedly shot up.
Photos show bullet holes lodged inside the home located on Olympia Street.
The shots rang out just after 2 a.m.
A family was sleeping inside the home when the shots were reportedly fired.
No one was hurt.
A suspect has not been named and we have reached out to police for more details.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.