Home hit with gunfire on Mount Washington

House hit with gunfire on Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a home in Mount Washington was reportedly shot up.

Photos show bullet holes lodged inside the home located on Olympia Street.

The shots rang out just after 2 a.m.

Bullethole in a window. KDKA

A family was sleeping inside the home when the shots were reportedly fired.

No one was hurt.

A suspect has not been named and we have reached out to police for more details.

