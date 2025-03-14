The Home and Garden Show, Vintage Communications Weekend, and Bake It | KDKA Weekend Planner

This weekend there will be a lineup of all new events to attend in Pittsburgh, here's a list of events to check out in the area.

Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show

This Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is from March 7-16 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown.

The event will have over 1,500 exhibits and luxury home products. There will be different sections to view at the convention center including The Kitchen Idea Center featuring the latest kitchen trends, and the Home Interior Galleries which will feature furniture, accessories, lighting, and more showcased by design professionals.

The event is hosted at different times each day and for more information about ticketing and event details be sure to visit the website.

Vintage Communications Weekend

The Vintage Communications Weekend event will be on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum.

Vintage Communications Weekend will highlight communications technology from the Trolley Era. There will be antique radios, typewriters, printing presses, victrolas, phonographs and more to check out.

Typewriting enthusiasts can set up their own machine for the public, and there will be opportunities to use a printing press.

A WWII-era Jeep will be on display that features a back-seat command set radio.

The event will be $20 for adults, $19 for seniors, $15 for children 3-8 years old and admission is free for children under 3. More information can be found on the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum website.

Bake It

This baking event will be at the Monroeville Convention Center on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The event will feature live demonstrations and workshops and there will be a chance to sample different baked goods.

Although the event will highlight sweet items like pie and cookies, there will be some savory options including bread.

Tickets will be $15 dollars, and more information about the event can be found on the GoodTaste! Pittsburgh website.