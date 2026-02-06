Hoffmann Family of Companies reportedly expresses interest in saving Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As the clock continues to tick down to when the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will print its final edition, the question has become, will anyone save the historic newspaper?

That answer may be coming in the form of the same family that is about to make another big purchase in the city - the Hoffmann Family of Companies.

Back in December, the Hoffmann Family of Companies reached an agreement to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins from Fenway Sports Group.

Now, the company's founder and chairman said his company is in discussions to buy the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The news came out of an event in St. Louis, where the Pittsburgh Business Times reported that David Hoffmann said, "We're in discussions with Pittsburgh, not only [to buy] their hockey team, but they called us to buy their newspaper."

Of course, Block Communication who owns the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, announced in January that it would be ceasing operations on May 3, 2026.

According to Block Communication at the time, they claimed the Post-Gazette was no longer sustainable and said that it had lost more than $350 million in cash over the past 20 years.

Why would the Hoffmann Family have an interest in the Post-Gazette? They own around 120 newspapers through a subsidiary.

However, this could all be nothing but bluster as the vice chairman of Block Communication told the Pittsburgh Business Times that he had no knowledge of Hoffmann's efforts to purchase the Post-Gazette, saying he has not talked to him or anyone on the board committee.

As for the question if anyone can save the Post-Gazette, the answer in theory is yes, but for now, it appears that once May 3 arrives, the historic newspaper will be no more.