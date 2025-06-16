Bicyclist critically injured after hit-and-run crash involving 2 vehicles

A bicyclist was critically injured after police say he was hit by the drivers of two vehicles in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Sunday night.

The search for the two drivers is underway.

"It's not surprising to me that things like that happen," according to Bill Lowe, who lives in the area.

Police were called to the intersection of Frankstown and North Lang avenues around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for a collision. When officers got to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground. He appeared to have been hit while riding his bicycle.

After reviewing surveillance video at the intersection, police learned the man was struck by two vehicles speeding side-by-side down Frankstown Avenue. Neither driver stopped.

"It's a concern for people that's heartless. If they're that heartless to do something like that, to run away, that's a big concern," Lowe said.

EMS personnel performed CPR on the victim before taking him to a local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, KDKA-TV saw numerous cyclists riding up and down the street while at the scene Monday afternoon. Off-camera, they said they believe it's safe to ride on streets that don't have bike lanes.

Others said they have no business being on roadways with cars.

"These streets don't have bicycle lanes like a lot of other streets in the city," Lowe said. "They need to focus more on going down those particular streets instead of main drags like this one here," Lowe said.