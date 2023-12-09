Watch CBS News
Hinson's 26 allows Pitt to pull away late, hold off Canisius, 82-71

AP

Blake Hinson scored 26 points and Pittsburgh pulled away late to post an 82-71 victory over Canisius on Saturday.

Hinson, who came into the game leading the NCAA with 39 3-pointers made through his first 10 games, knocked down 3 of 4 from distance.

Canisius led at the break, 41-40 and Siem Uijtendaal's three-point play with 13:15 left gave Canisius a 54-47 lead, but Carlton Carrington, Jorge Diaz Graham and Hinson each hit from behind the arc to put Pitt in front, 56-54. Frank Mitchell's layup with 8:11 left put the Golden Griffins back in front, 61-60, but Ishmael Leggett sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Federiko Federiko put Pitt in front, 68-61. Hinson scored six of the Panthers' final nine points to close out the win.

Hinson hit 8 of 13 from the floor and went 7-for-7 shooting from the line to lead Pitt (7-3). Carrington added 16 points and dished five assists and Leggett hit 3 of 5 from distance to add another 13 points.

Uijtendaal scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists for the Golden Griffins (6-5). Tre Dinkins added 15 points and Mitchell contributed 12.

Pitt plays host to South Carolina State Saturday. Canisius has a 12-day break before traveling to face High Point December 22.

