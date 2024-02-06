Hills Snack Bar now open for bookings following successful grand opening last summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You might not have to wait much longer to kick your nostalgic Hills Snack Bar cravings!

The owner of the revamped mobile snack cart says they're now accepting event bookings for 2024.

You might remember last year when they had a huge line during their grand opening celebrating over the summer in Aliquippa.

If you'd like to have the mobile snack cart at your event, you're asked to email HillsSnackBar@gmail.com with specifics on the date, time, location, estimated attendance, and if the event is going to be private or if it will be open to the public.