Residents of the Hill District react to police shooting in busy area, "Anybody could've gotten hurt."

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're learning new details about what led a Pittsburgh police officer to shoot and kill 33-year-old Maurice Jones.

"I was sitting in my bedroom watching TV, I heard pow, pow pow, I said somebody's dead," explained Shirley Ribers.

She lives across the street from the Family Dollar in the Hill District.

She's shocked to hear a man died in an officer-involved shooting behind the store on Devilliers Street.

"Anybody could've gotten hurt, you know other people 'cause I go to this store all the time and I thank god I wasn't out here," she said.

The suspect was shot near the dumpster when police say he came out with a gun.

Pittsburgh police were dispatched to the area after Maurice Jones allegedly pointed at gun a security guard, while they were paroling the Oak Hill Apartments in Terrace Village.

The 33-year-old took off, and at least a dozen officers chased him.

Investigators claim Jones refused commands to drop the gun and approached officers, one of them shot him.

The 33-year-old died on his way to hospital.

"We all make mistakes and do our thing, but you can't be above the law, the law is the law," said Lamont Harris.

KDKA-TV has learned that the officer involved in the shooting has been with Pittsburgh Police for eight years.

As for the suspect, he was awaiting trial on charges for an incident that happened over the summer.

Neighbors said what happened yesterday doesn't happen often and they hope it stays that way.

"I could have been out here, where am I going to run to? I can't miss a beat, or I will be in the street," said Ribers.

County police encourage anyone with information to reach out.