Watch CBS News
Local News

Highwood Properties announces intention to sell PPG Place, EQT Plaza

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some iconic buildings in Pittsburgh are going up for sale. 

Highwoods Properties wants to sell PPG Place and EQT Plaza, along with a property in East Liberty.

They then want to use the money to buy property in Dallas. 

"Our plan is to effectively fund our initial entry into Dallas, a high-growth market with significant future upside opportunities, by selling our assets in Pittsburgh over the next few years," said Ted Klinck, President, and CEO. "Importantly, once completed, the stabilization of our new development projects in Dallas and our Pittsburgh market exit, coupled with anticipated G&A savings, is expected to roughly leverage neutral and accretive to our cash flows, while improving the quality of our portfolio and providing higher growth over time."

The company now will classify its assets in Pittsburgh as "non-core." 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on July 20, 2022 / 10:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.