Highland Detention at Shuman Center reopening today after being closed for nearly three years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After nearly three years of being closed, the former Shuman Detention Center is now ready to reopen.

As the facility now known as Highland Detention at Shuman Center enters a new era, the hope is that it will curb bad behavior among young people.

That hopes comes as judges have had no place to send juvenile offenders accused of the most serious crimes for around three years.

Adelphoi will operate the detention center as part of a $72 million contract and Highland Detention at Shuman Center will include a single 12-bed pod.

The former Shuman Juvenile Detention Center is reopening today after being closed for nearly three years The facility will be reopening as Highland Detention at Shuman Center. KDKA Drone Team

The closure of Shuman delayed intervention for young offenders and compromised community safety.

As a result, there were 436 incidents where juveniles cut off electronic monitoring bracelets or let the batters die between 2022 and January of this year.

Between December 2021 and October 2023, 234 youth in Allegheny County met the criteria for secure detention or were court ordered to detention -- but they weren't detained because there wasn't anywhere for them to go.

After Shuman closed, the facility underwent extensive renovations, including what Adelphoi calls 'high-tech updates' aimed at increasing safety.

Once additional renovations are finished, the facility will have five 12-bed pods, making for a total capacity of 60 residents.

It's unclear when those renovations are expected to be complete.