Record-breaking high temperatures in Pittsburgh turns to storm chances | First Alert Weather

After some heavy rain this morning, we will clear out this afternoon with a possible record high of 83°, which is what the record temperature was back in 1882!

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 63° Cloudy/Showers

Noon: 75° Mostly Sunny

3 p.m.: 80° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 82° Partly Sunny

Late tonight, we gear into KDKA First Alert Weather Mode with rain and possible storms arriving after 9/10 p.m.

Conditions into Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

We are under a "slight risk" for severe weather, meaning there's a higher confidence for areas northwest of Pittsburgh to get scattered strong to severe storms in the evening/overnight.

Severe weather outlook on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but there will also be heavy downpours and frequent thunder and lightning, which may wake you up Sunday morning.

Our highs on Sunday start in the upper 60s at midnight and then quickly fall to the upper 40s with cloudy skies for Easter Sunday.

Conditions for Easter Sunday in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

The colder weather sticks around on Tuesday with highs only in the 40s, lows in the 20s, and even some flurries flying around!

Don't worry, we make up for it later in the week, where on Wednesday we are back to 60 with sunshine and then 70s with mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday!