High school students visit 171st Air Refueling Wing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 171st Air Refueling Wing is trying to find new ways to recruit, so they invited more than 500 high school students to the base Wednesday to learn about opportunities in the U.S. Air Force that they can share with their friends.

Shane Cornali is a Fort Cherry High School senior and the football captain. He has a genuine curiosity about what it would be like to serve.

"I've always kind of thought about like military, doing something like this," Cornali said. "It just helps with your character a lot. I think it would make you a lot more responsible, just a better person in general," Cornali said.

He and hundreds of his peers in leadership roles at 33 high schools across Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia had the chance to engage and talk with members of the U.S. Air Force about potential military careers.

It was an event hosted by the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the Pennsylvania National Guard in partnership with the 911th Air Refueling Wing of the Air Force Reserve.

The idea came from Kristi Hilbert of the U.S. Air Force, who saw the event as a chance to interact with the next generation.

"We live in a different world with social media, and we need everyone to share our message and share the message of what service to our country means and it's not just a career option if you don't have other options," Hilbert said.

Colonel Ray Hyland, Commander of the 171st, said recruiting is not the same as it used to be.

"Me walking down the hall with a recruiter, I'm not going to get the reach that these kids will," Hyland said.

The hope is those who visit will spread the message among others their age, whether in person or on social media. The message is that there are a variety of careers within the Air and Space Forces, from mechanics to pilots, and even jobs in the field right here in the Pittsburgh area, that still offer the chance to go on worldwide missions.

"They don't realize that you can serve right here, you can join the big Air Force, and join active duty, but you can also serve right here in Pittsburgh," Hyland said.

As Cornali tries to figure out what he wants to do, he looks forward to telling others that they may just want to serve their country.

"I can explain to them everything that I learned, and just spread the word," Cornali said.