Judge rules Pennsylvania high school sophomore can play in scrimmage game for new team

A stand-out high school football player will be able to suit up at his new school at least for now.

A Westmoreland County judge said 16-year-old Anthony Smith will be allowed to play in a scrimmage this weekend after the PIAA initially ruled the high school sophomore ineligible.

Anthony Smith passed for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns with four rushing scores as a freshman at Southmoreland High School.

"He's going to have a great season, a great career. We hope he's one of the bright sports in the WPIAL," said attorney Steve Toprani.

At least that's what Toprani and Smith's family hopes.

Smith transferred to Seton LaSalle High School over the summer, and his family claims it had little to do with the Rebels' football program.

"When the family brought forward the information about the cyberbullying, Southmoreland did nothing," Toprani claimed. "They took no action whatsoever until a fight erupted in the stand. This deranged individual was confronting Anthony and his family at halftime."

Claiming Smith's choice to switch teams was for athletic purposes only, Southmoreland School District appealed to the WPIAL, which denied the transfer, as did the PIAA.

However, this week, a Westmoreland County judge ruled the standout signal caller could play for Seton for a scrimmage this weekend.

"Yesterday was his 16th birthday. It's an incredible thing to go through and to fight through litigation against PIAA lawyers," Toprani said.

Before he potentially battles on the gridiron, Smith and his legal team will have one more contest in court on Aug. 21.

"So, the next hearing, we're going to fight for his whole season of eligibility. Our hearing date is next Thursday. Week Zero starts on Friday, so this is going to be, literally, hours before he can suit up," Toprani said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Southmoreland School District for comment on the situation and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association told KDKA-TV that it cannot comment on pending litigation.