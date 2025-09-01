Watch CBS News
High school football player in Ohio paralyzed after tackle during game

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
A 15-year-old high school football player in Ohio was paralyzed after suffering a spinal cord injury during a game.

CBS affiliate WOIO reported that Tuscarawas Valley High School freshman Mayson White was paralyzed after being injured during his first football game on Aug. 22. According to a Facebook post from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District, White was injured while making a tackle. The boy's mother, Amanda White, reportedly said her son fractured his C4 vertebrae, putting pressure on his spine. 

The teenager was taken to Akron Children's Hospital and underwent surgery, the news outlet reported. 

"He has some movement in his right arm but not his hand and he can shrug his shoulders, but nothing in his legs," his mother said in a statement after the game, WOIO reported. 

Update on Ohio high school football player paralyzed 

In a Facebook post from Aug. 28, Amanda White said her son had "successful" surgery.

"My boy is strong, never a doubt in my mind this kid will do great things!" she posted. 

WOIO reported that the 15-year-old boy's mom said he can move his arm and wave.

During Tuscarawas Valley's game on Aug. 29, fans wore white to honor Mayson White. In a Facebook post, the district shared a photo of students and staff wearing white during the school day.

"The students and staff at TVMHS are wearing white today as we are all thinking of you Mayson. #maysonwhiteout," the post said. 

Multiple other schools in the area also took part in the white out during their games on Aug. 29. 

