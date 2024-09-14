Radon and testing for radiation as winter approaches | Hey Ray

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is radiation all around us. Radios, televisions, cell phones, and microwaves are all things that release radiation.

These are considered to not be harmful, but there is another type of radiation that may be in your home that is harmful.

According to the American Lung Association, forty percent of homes in Pennsylvania may have a harmful gas called radon.

The elemental breakdown of Radon Getty Images

Radon is a naturally forming, radioactive gas. It is formed when uranium, radium, or thorium metals that forms naturally when uranium, thorium, or radium break down. Those are all radioactive metals that break up in the ground, rocks, and groundwater. The gas creeps up through the soil and is released into the air.

A breakdown of how Radon forms outdoors KDKA Weather Center

Outside radon isn't usually an issue. There is enough air and space to dilute it to a safe level outdoors. When it accumulates indoors, however, the radon levels can rise to dangerous levels. If it goes unchecked, it could lead to serious health problems.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking!

A look at a Radon detector Getty Images

You can't see or smell radon, so you need to do a test for it. You can have someone come into your home to test the radon levels. You can also purchase kits that test the radon levels in your home. These are available online, in many hardware stores, or even through the American Lung Association.

With winter coming, it's important to test for Radon Ray Petelin

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection suggests testing during the heating season every two years. This is the time of year when your home is closed up, and radon levels have an easier time increasing.

Always be ready and aware! Getty Images

A radon mitigation system would need to be installed.

It is a fan system that sucks the radon gas from the soil beneath a home or building, then vents it outside. These systems prevent radon from getting inside the home and reaching dangerous levels. Radon mitigation systems are quite common in Pennsylvania. They sort of look like an upside-down gutter.

See, just like an upside down gutter! Ray Petelin

It is important to check for radon for your health and the health of your family.