Hey Ray: Hurricanes and salty rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we are going to answer a viewer question.

Susan asks:

Do hurricanes contain more salt? Ray Petelin

When tropical weather grabs the headlines as Hurricane Ian did, we get a lot of questions, and a few people asked similar versions of this question.

Hurricane Ian rain Ray Petelin

As mentioned in the question, the rain comes from a process that initiates over the ocean. Warm water is the primary driver of hurricanes, and ocean water is certainly salty.

Wind from the hurricane Ray Petelin

Hurricanes and tropical storms involve a lot of processes and science, so we are going to focus on just the rain.

Even though it sounds simple, the water cycle is in play here, even though we are talking about a destructive storm. The water evaporates. That evaporated water rises and cools. Eventually, that water condenses into clouds which precipitate the water. When that water evaporates, it leaves the salt behind.

The Water Cycle Ray Petelin

This is something we can show with a very simple scientific demonstration. This is a demonstration that involves a stove, so only do it with a responsible adult.

We will mix up a little salt water in a glass. It is easier to disolve the salt in hot water.

Making salt water Ray Petelin

Then drip a little onto a hot frying pan. You will see the water evaporate. Leaving the salt behind.

Putting the salt water on a frying pan Ray Petelin

Just like storms that develop over saltwater, the resulting water falling from the sky is fresh water, not salty.

Hurricane Ian caused a lot of devastation down south, and you can help.

This is a link has links to several organizations helping those impacted by that deadly storm. If you are able to donate, they can use all the help they can get.