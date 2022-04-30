Watch CBS News

Hey Ray! Checking propane levels with science

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is grilling season, but before we get cooking, we need to make sure we have enough propane first.

Whatever your thoughts are on charcoal or propane, many people use propane for the convenience. Since it comes in steel tanks, you can't tell how much propane you have by looking at the tank. We're going to show you an easy way to check your propane level with science.

You might wonder, "Why not just lift up the tank?"

While that could give you an idea, there is a better way to check. All you need is water.

propane-tank.png
(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin/KDKA)

Warm water that is. Pour some of that warm water on the tank. Now, run your hand from the top of the tank to the bottom. Where the tank starts to feel cold is the level of your propane.

This uses the same principles as an experiment we did a long time ago about humidity in the air. That principle is specific heat. That is the amount of energy needed to change something one degree. 

specific-heat.png
(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin/KDKA)

Steel heats up and cools down quickly. That means it has a low specific heat. The liquid propane has a much higher specific heat. This means it would take a lot more energy, or in our case, warm water, to raise the temperature of the liquid propane by one degree. That creates a big temperature difference where the liquid propane touches the steel inside the tank. This allows you to feel the fill line!

hey-ray-propane.png
(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin/KDKA)

It's just best to have a spare tank ready to go, so you don't run out. 

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on April 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

