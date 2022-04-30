Hey Ray! Checking propane levels with science

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is grilling season, but before we get cooking, we need to make sure we have enough propane first.

Whatever your thoughts are on charcoal or propane, many people use propane for the convenience. Since it comes in steel tanks, you can't tell how much propane you have by looking at the tank. We're going to show you an easy way to check your propane level with science.

You might wonder, "Why not just lift up the tank?"

While that could give you an idea, there is a better way to check. All you need is water.

Warm water that is. Pour some of that warm water on the tank. Now, run your hand from the top of the tank to the bottom. Where the tank starts to feel cold is the level of your propane.

This uses the same principles as an experiment we did a long time ago about humidity in the air. That principle is specific heat. That is the amount of energy needed to change something one degree.

Steel heats up and cools down quickly. That means it has a low specific heat. The liquid propane has a much higher specific heat. This means it would take a lot more energy, or in our case, warm water, to raise the temperature of the liquid propane by one degree. That creates a big temperature difference where the liquid propane touches the steel inside the tank. This allows you to feel the fill line!

It's just best to have a spare tank ready to go, so you don't run out.