Hershey acquires sour candy brand Sour Strips

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Hershey Company recently announced the acquisition of the sour candy brand, Sour Strips.

Founded in 2019 by social media personality Maxx Chewning, the candy brand has amassed over 400,000 followers across all its social platforms, according to its website.

Chewning will continue to lead marketing and innovation efforts at Sour Strips, per a press release from Hershey.

"The acquisition of Sour Strips expands Hershey's offerings within our growing sweets portfolio with a product that is beloved by consumers," said Mike Del Pozzo, President, U.S. Confection, The Hershey Company. "We're energized to welcome Maxx and the Sour Strips team to Hershey as we relentlessly accelerate our growth in sweets."

"Our partnership with The Hershey Company represents a significant step in our mission to innovate and set new standards within the Confection category," said Maxx Chewning, founder of Sour Strips. "Hershey's exceptional track record making iconic brands worldwide aligns perfectly with our vision for Sour Strips. Together with Hershey, our team is excited to continue delivering extraordinary experiences to candy enthusiasts around the globe."