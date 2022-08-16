Heroes' Walk at Flight 93 Memorial set for Sept. 10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In less than a month, the annual Heroes' Walk event will take place at the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County.

It's a way to remember the fateful day of September 11 while also raising money for the memorial.

The funding will go towards improvements at the western overlook.

That's where the families of the passengers on Flight 93 had their first look at the crash site in 2001.

This year's event is set for September 10.

Registration for the event is open now. Click here for more information.