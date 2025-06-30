Heritage Valley Health System's Kennedy Hospital closing today

Heritage Valley Health System's Kennedy Hospital is closing its doors today.

The hospital's finances haven't been in a good shape for a while and care will come to a close at the Kennedy Township hospital, leaving patients looking for other places to go.

It was just two years ago that the hospital's Intensive Care Unit was closed down along with cutting its number of beds down from 120 to 77. Things continued to get more dire after that.

Heritage Valley says the decline in patient volume and commercial insurance reimbursement is behind the closure.

The healthcare system bought Kennedy Hospital in 2019 and Heritage Valley is one of only two remaining independent healthcare systems in the Pittsburgh region.

After today, emergency room care, inpatient behavioral health, and outpatient surgery services will end at Kennedy. Diagnostic imaging and lung rehabilitation services will also end, and those services will be moving to Heritage Valley's two other hospitals in Beaver and Sewickley.

Some other services like cardiac rehabilitation will be moving to a building the system operates in nearby Robinson Township.

At the hospital site in Kennedy Township, there will be a medical office building next to the facility along Heckel Road that remains open and will operate a walk-in clinic, a blood draw center, doctors' offices, and outpatient physical rehabilitation.

Heritage Valley says that staff members working at Kennedy Hospital will be offered other jobs in the system and those who choose to leave will be offered severance packages.