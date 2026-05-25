Here's how to stay safe when working near power lines

After two incidents last week where workers were shocked by power lines, a supplier wants to offer safety reminders.

A woman who didn't want to be identified watched last week as a man got shocked. It hurt her to know no one could go near him, but that was the only way to keep everyone safe.

"That's a real guy up there in a lot of pain and not able to get any help," she said. "He caught on fire for a second and was screaming in pain and fell to the scaffolding, and it was horrifying to see."

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a man in Greenfield on May 18 was burned while working on gutters at a home and came into contact with a power line. Just days later, in Brookline, another man was working on scaffolding when his head touched a live wire, shocking and burning him. Both are recovering.

"Firefighters, police officers, anyone who comes in contact with that victim could actually be electrocuted as well," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Eliza Durham said at the Greenfield scene last week.

No one else was hurt because they waited to go near them until the electricity was turned off. It's one of multiple tips Duquesne Light wants to remind people about before planning to do work on their homes this summer near any wires.

Most importantly, always treat power lines and equipment as if they are energized, and explore the working site. Make a safety boundary and have a dedicated spotter, experts said.

Having a spotter who can pay full attention is necessary if guiding or driving any tall equipment or vehicles to keep them clear from overhead lines. People are also urged to carry ladders, paint rollers, gutters, or other long objects parallel to the ground, and when adjusting them, always stay at least 10 feet away from lines of 50 kilovolts or less.

If a line is hit, call 911 and the utility company. If there is no immediate danger, stay on the equipment, but if there is an imminent danger, clear the area by jumping with feet together and shuffling away with small steps, keeping your feet close and on the ground at all times.

Both Duquesne Light and First Energy also offer services to install temporary protective coverings near energized lines to prevent any potential contact.