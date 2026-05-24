Duquesne Light reminding communities to follow best safety practices amid recent electrical incidents

Following recent incidents where one man was hospitalized after he was shocked while working on a house in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood and another man was electrocuted while trying to steal wires from power lines in Fayette County, Duquesne Light is reminding communities to use caution when working near power lines and electrical equipment as construction and home improvement projects increase during the summer months.

The company said via a press release that people working outdoors should always treat power lines and electrical infrastructure as energized and potentially dangerous, adding the recommendation to examine worksites beforehand, establish safety boundaries, and use a dedicated spotter when working near electrical equipment.

The company is also encouraging customers to request temporary protective coverings for electrical facilities near active worksites to help prevent accidental contact with uninsulated power lines.

Projects taking place near energized electric lines must also comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards related to electrical safety.

"Safety is always the first priority for DLC, whether it's our workers, our customers, or the community in general," vice president of operations Brian Guzek said in a statement. "We cannot stress enough the importance of taking the proper safety measures when working near electrical infrastructure. Please use the many resources available from our company and other agencies to keep yourself and others as safe as possible while you're working."

Contractors and residents looking for more information can do so on Duquesne Light's website.