Hempfield Township raises property taxes for first time since 1990

Leaders in Hempfield Township passed a budget on Monday with the first millage hike in more than 30 years.

Next year, people living in the Westmoreland County community will see their property taxes double to provide a dedicated revenue stream for the fire department.

"Everything's going up. It's about time that goes up too, right?" Vickie Fry said.

She and her neighbors in the township, like Joe Laudadio, know they've been lucky not to see a property hike since 1990, but they're not exactly thrilled.

"Nobody wants to pay more money," Laudadio said.

On Monday, the board of supervisors voted 4 to 1 to pass next year's budget, which includes a millage increase from 3 mills to 6 mills.

"That's a substantial increase," Fry said.

Aaron Siko, the township's manager, said the reason for the spike is to create a new 3 mill fire tax for its $2 million department, one that was consolidated in recent years.

"It's a constantly expanding service, and ultimately, we're trying to support what has been known since the 1970s that the fire service and volunteer fire service has many challenges," Siko said.

These new funds will help run the fire service in the long term, with money for new vehicles, stations, paid staff, and a stipend program for volunteers, beyond the grants they've received.

In turn, Siko said they'll be able to use the original 3 mills for roads and general needs for the township. Homeowners can expect an average tax bill to rise from $80 to $160.

However, seniors 65 years and older who are eligible may not see any changes under a proposed rebate program.

"It would essentially keep seniors' tax rates at the same 1990 level rate," Siko said.

For the most part, those living in the township said they feel it's worthwhile, as it's the price to pay to protect the township.

"We need our fire department, so if that's what it's going for, then so be it," Laudadio said.

The board will vote on the senior rebate program at its meeting in January, and Siko said leaders expect it to move forward.