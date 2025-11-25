Hempfield Township expected to raise property taxes for first time since 1990

One of western Pennsylvania's largest townships is bracing for its first property tax hike in more than 30 years. Hempfield leaders voted to double the township's millage rate, and supervisors say this is unavoidable.

For the first time since 1990, property taxes could go up, a decision made to keep fire service running and roadways maintained.

"It's important to our board of supervisors that fire protection is offered, and offered at the highest level here in the community," said township manager Aaron Siko.

Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday to double the township millage from 3 mills to 6 mills, creating a brand-new 3-mill fire tax.

"The additional revenue from the dedicated fire tax will go to the operations of the facilities, the apparatus, the staffing of our fire department," Siko said.

The additional revenue will fully fund the township's nearly $2 million public safety department, allowing the original 3 mills to be shifted back into roads, infrastructure, and day-to-day operations.

While some residents immediately opposed any talk of a tax hike, many changed course once they learned the money was dedicated to the fire department, not general spending.

"As long as it goes to the fire department, I'm happy to do that," one resident told KDKA-TV.

For homeowners, the average tax bill jumps from $80 to $160, but for eligible seniors 65 and over, a rebate program—expected to be finalized next month—would wipe out the increase entirely.

"What this will do will keep Hempfield an affordable place for seniors and also provide that relief so that our seniors in the community who are eligible for that tax rebate will continue to pay the 1990 rate for property taxes."

Supervisor Doug Weimer cast the lone no vote, but the board majority insists the fire tax is necessary to keep emergency services stable in the long run.

"If you want your house to burn down and there's nobody there, what are you going to do? You can't call the next-door neighbor and say, 'Hey, come put my fire out,' so I think it's necessary," resident Elizabeth Ferens said.

Supervisors will take a final vote on the budget in December. If approved, the higher taxes take effect for 2026.