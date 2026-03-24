New Hempfield Township high school estimate drops by $31 million

Hempfield Township taxpayers got a nice surprise regarding the cost of a proposed new high school. The bill for the new structure won't be as much as initially believed.

The proposal has been a controversial subject within the district, with an estimated cost of $150 million, but a new estimate puts that total much lower.

The estimate has been reduced to $119 million.

The renderings for the new Hempfield Township area high school show a beautiful new educational facility.

The district parted ways with the original contractor and architect due to cost and possible Act 34 concerns. Act 34 is called the "Taj Mahal Act," which keeps districts from overbuilding and spending too much money.

"I'm relieved, to be honest," Hempfield Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman said. "When it came back, and we got the four prime bids back, that number is hovering around a $25 million difference from the previous project.

"Thank goodness I'm ready. Things are so expensive," township resident Kari Borg said.

The newly proposed high school is set to be completed in 2029, according to the school district and contractors. The school board is set to vote on the project on March 30 at 7 p.m.