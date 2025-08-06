Watch CBS News
Local News

Hempfield quarterback Dom Detruf changes jersey number to honor his late father

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Hempfield quarterback Dom Detruf has changed his jersey number to honor his father, who recently died. 

T.J. Detruf died suddenly last month, sending shockwaves through parts of Westmoreland County, where he was a 9th grade football coach at Penn-Trafford.

In the wake of his death, his son Dom has changed his number from 11 to 18, the same number his dad wore in high school when he played at Jeannette. 

"After some reflection and a conversation with his mom, Dom felt it was the right thing to do," said Hempfield head coach Nick Keefer. "Changing his number to 18 is his way of honoring his dad and keeping his legacy close every time he steps on the field. It's a powerful gesture from a young man showing strength beyond his years."  

Last week, a fundraiser was held by football players, cheerleaders, and band members with proceeds benefitting Detruf's family. 

 Keefer says the school community is rallying around Dom and his family, but the surrounding communities have joined in with their support as well.

"I think that's the biggest thing that you see in Westmoreland County and even in the Pittsburgh area, the football community is when people rally together," Keefer said.

The Penn-Trafford football boosters are also collecting donations to support the Detruf family through a QR code posted on the group's Facebook page.  

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue