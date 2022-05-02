Former substitute teacher charged, accused of showing profanity-laden poem to student

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former substitute teacher in the Hempfield Area School District is facing charges for allegedly showing a student a lewd, profanity-laden poem, state police said.

In a letter sent home to families, the district said Troy Perkins was suspended and immediately removed from campus after the student told a school counselor of the incident on April 12.

Perkins is accused of repeatedly walking past the student's desk and making an inappropriate gesture. He approached her again and allegedly told the teen he had a poem that he wrote specifically for her, according to the criminal complaint.

He showed the girl the note, which was full of profanity and inappropriate language, investigators said.

Following the incident, state police said he continued to harass the student, allegedly asking if she "liked the poem." He's also accused of showing her a picture of his alleged wife from Germany and saying inappropriate things about her as well.

Perkins is now facing harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

The school district is encouraging students to report any inappropriate incidents with staff members. They said the teen took the appropriate steps to report the incident.