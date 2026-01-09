Hemingway's Cafe in Oakland closing after more than four decades

A longtime staple near Pitt's campus is closing its doors after more than four decades of business in Oakland.

Hemingway's Cafe announced Thursday that it will be closing for good in May after more than 40 years along Forbes Avenue in the heart of Oakland.

"Since opening in 1983, Hemingway's has been more than just a bar - it's been a home, a meeting place, and an Oakland staple for generations of students, alumni, locals, and friends at the heart of the University of Pittsburgh," the bar said.

The bar said while they are sad to be closing, they're also grateful for the decades of memories, laughter, friendship, and traditions over the years.

"Thank you for making Hemingway's what it has been for over four decades," the bar said.

A final closing date for Hemingway's hasn't been announced.