Pittsburgh expert shares how to help someone experiencing mental health crisis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Singer Jon Bon Jovi was there for a stranger in crisis amid Suicide Prevention Month.

The heroic moment caught on camera got us wondering: Is approaching someone in distress the best course of action or could it escalate the situation? We got advice from an expert.

Nashville police said Bon Jovi was doing a photo shoot on a pedestrian bridge on Tuesday when he noticed a woman standing on the ledge. He took action to help the stranger in need.

"The first thing that struck me seeing his interaction was that he did something that a lot of other people didn't do, which is he didn't just walk by," said Jack Rozel, medical director of Resolve Crisis Services in Pittsburgh.

Rozel said Bon Jovi and a person he was with took the right steps by stopping, talking and staying.

"He stopped and he engaged. He made eye contact. It looked like he was listening. His posture was open. He had a calm demeanor. And those are tough things to do with someone in crisis, especially a complete stranger in crisis," he said.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer took the woman's arm and helped pull her over the barrier before hugging her. Police said Bon Jovi's team already called 911 and they all waited with her.

"Being with a loved one in crisis is tough. The compassion to approach a complete stranger in crisis, that takes a special type of person. And she was very lucky that day," Rozel said.

Rozel said there's always a chance that someone might escalate when you approach them in a situation like this, but Rozel said just start with the basics as Bon Jovi did.

"When in doubt, be human and be present," he said.

Rozel shared the best way to communicate with someone who's struggling with their mental health or experiencing thoughts of suicide.

"Ask how are you doing. Are you having thoughts about hurting yourself? Be there. We stick with them. We help get them safe. So, if there's some kind of risk, we might want to get law enforcement or an ambulance involved. We help them connect," he said.

Helping someone connect with supports like the 988 Lifeline can help them develop a safety plan before things fall apart.

Rozel said it can be difficult to recognize in yourself when you're starting to struggle more, but if you're overwhelmed with big or small problems, talking with someone can help. He said don't wait for a problem to get out of control.

"There's hope. There's help. It's there just for the asking. And if you are in crisis or someone you care about is in crisis, please reach out," Rozel said.

If you or someone is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. People can also call Resolve Crisis Services directly. It has phone, mobile crisis, walk-in and residential services. The services are available 24/7 free of charge.

If someone's life may be in an immediate jeopardy or might be seriously injured — call 911.

There's a website with more details on the five steps to help someone: ask, be there, help keep them safe, help them connect and follow up.