Jon Bon Jovi helps woman back from ledge on Nashville bridge

Singer Jon Bon Jovi helped bring a woman back off the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville on Tuesday night, police said, in an incident captured on video.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on social media Wednesday that the musician and his team helped a woman on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

"A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville," the police said in a post on Facebook. "Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in #Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday... Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The rocker behind hits like "Livin' on a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive" was on the pedestrian bridge filming a music video when he saw the woman holding on to the railing over the river, according to a source close to Bon Jovi.

In a security camera video taken on the bridge, shared by police but later taken down from YouTube, the woman is seen holding on to the railing. Then Bon Jovi and a woman with the film crew slowly approach her as the rest of the crew stands back. After a brief conversation, Bon Jovi and his colleague help pull the woman back over the railing to safety. A portion of the video can be seen in reporting from CBS Nashville affiliate WFTV.

Bon Jovi, a 2018 inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is also involved in the work of his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which focuses on assisting people struggling with poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Bon Jovi the band has sold over 120 million albums and performed more than 2,600 concerts around the world, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Grammy Award-winning band released its 16th studio album, "Forever," earlier this year.