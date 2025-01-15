Heinz History Center trying to defend title as best history museum in America as voted by USA Today readers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Heinz History Center is getting some national recognition for the third year in a row.

The popular Pittsburgh museum is once again nominated as the best history museum in America by USA Today.

The Heinz History Center is the defending champion in the category after being voted #1 last year by USA Today readers and of course, are hoping to come out on top again.

The museum is among 20 nominees for the honor including the National World War II Museum, the National Civil Right Museum, and the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum.

Our little slice of history along Smallman Street holds its own as the largest history museum in the state, providing six floors of interactive exhibits and activities.

Those in charge say their approach to honoring and preserving western Pennsylvania's past by telling its story and the stories of so many remarkable people who have lived here.

"Other museums do art, do dinosaurs, or do flora and fauna, but we are the museum that's all about people and people relate to people," said Andy Masich, President and CEO of the Heinz History Center. "And so, if we can tell a good story that will suck people in, I think we can also learn something in the process."

It's up to the people to decide whether the History Center will be the best of the best for a second year and votes can be cast once per day online from now through February 10.