Heinz History Center unveils new exhibit revealing rare, unseen artifacts

The Heinz History Center has unlocked its vault to reveal several rarely and never-before-seen objects.

The new exhibit, "Pittsburgh's Hidden History," opened on April 26 and tells stories from Pittsburgh's past with a "thematic journey through artifacts, photographs, and documents that connect with our region's history," according to an accompanying news release.

Visitors can explore objects from iconic Pittsburgh landmarks like The Original Hot Dog Shop, Primanti Bros., Kaufmann's, and Kennywood.

The exhibit also features a getaway sleigh used in a shootout between the Pittsburgh police and the Biddle brothers following a prison break in 1902. The story of prisoners' escape became so famous that a film, "Mrs. Soffel," which starred Mel Gibson and Diane Keaton, was made that details how the inmates escaped the Allegheny County Jail with the help of Kate Soffel, the warden's wife.

This new exhibit marks the first time the sleigh has been on public view in a Heinz History Center exhibit.

The sleigh the Biddle brothers used to escape Pittsburgh police during a 1902 shootout. Photo Credit: Heinz History Center

Other highlights in the exhibit include a "scary Pittsburgh" section, featuring dolls, clown masks, and the green Vampiress from Kennywood's now-shuttered dark ride, Le Cachot.

Some of the oldest objects in the collection include an 18th-century key to Fort Duquesne and an unfinished flint tool unearthed at Meadowcroft Rockshelter that dates back 14,000 years.

For the Pittsburgh sports fanatic, a 1910 Honus Wagner trading card and the green club jacket worn by Eric Springer, the first African-American member of Oakmont Country Club, are also on display.

Throughout the exhibition run, the History Center will host a series of Hidden History Trivia Nights on select Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., including May 15, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, and Sept. 4. These special trivia nights are for guests ages 21 or older.

The exhibition is on view through Oct. 5, 2025.

More information about the exhibit, admission, and the select trivia night programs can be found at this link.