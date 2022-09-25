Watch CBS News
Local News

Heinz History Center and UPMC team up for free admissions for kids in October

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting next weekend, parents can take their kids to several local museums for free.

The Heinz History Center is teaming up with UPMC to give kids 17 and under free admission throughout October.

It includes the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum, and the Meadowcroft Rock Shelter and Historic Village.

Kids are free and regular admission prices apply to everyone else.

Tickets and more information are found at this link!

First published on September 25, 2022 / 12:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.