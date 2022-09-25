Heinz History Center and UPMC team up for free admissions for kids in October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting next weekend, parents can take their kids to several local museums for free.

The Heinz History Center is teaming up with UPMC to give kids 17 and under free admission throughout October.

It includes the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum, and the Meadowcroft Rock Shelter and Historic Village.

Kids are free and regular admission prices apply to everyone else.

Tickets and more information are found at this link!