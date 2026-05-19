Watch CBS News
Local News

Heidelberg Borough police chief found dead inside patrol car, county police investigating

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

The Heidelberg Borough Police Department's chief of police has died, according to the borough. 

Chief Dennis Dixon was found dead inside his patrol car on Monday night just before 9 p.m. 

Dixon had been with the department since 2008 and rose through the ranks to become chief when he was promoted in 2018. 

"Our thoughts are with Chief Dixon's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the borough posted in a statement. 

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating Dixon's death, but has told KDKA-TV that they do not believe it to be suspicious in nature. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA both on air and online for the latest. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue