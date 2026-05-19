Heidelberg Borough police chief found dead inside patrol car, county police investigating

The Heidelberg Borough Police Department's chief of police has died, according to the borough.

Chief Dennis Dixon was found dead inside his patrol car on Monday night just before 9 p.m.

Dixon had been with the department since 2008 and rose through the ranks to become chief when he was promoted in 2018.

"Our thoughts are with Chief Dixon's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the borough posted in a statement.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating Dixon's death, but has told KDKA-TV that they do not believe it to be suspicious in nature.

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA both on air and online for the latest.